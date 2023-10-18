NLCS Game 2: Phillies hit 3 more home runs in 10-0 blowout of Diamondbacks for 2-0 series lead

Game 2 of the NLCS was more of the same for the Philadelphia Phillies, who backed up six shutout innings from Aaron Nola with an offensive barrage in a 10-0 win to take a 2-0 series lead. They hit three more home runs in the process to increase their tally to 15 in their last four games, a new postseason record.

Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber hit solo shots early in the game to put the Phillies up 2-0 against the Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly.

Schwarber put the Phillies up 3-0 on his second solo homer, a 445-foot blast, in the bottom of the sixth inning off Kelly. The Fox Sports broadcast reported that it was the first homer Kelly surrendered on a changeup pitch this season. Kelly had retired seven straight Phillies before Kelly took him deep to right center.

Schwarber's big hit started a four-run inning.

The Phillies tacked on two more with a two-run double from Alec Bohm in the seventh inning.

Bohm eventually came around to score to extend the Phillies' lead to 9-0. A sacrifice fly by Nick Castellanos then extended it to 10-0.

Nola was outstanding with seven strikeouts and three hits allowed in his six shutout innings, while the reliable Phillies bullpen did the rest of the work on the mound. The series shifts to Phoenix for Game 3 on Thursday.

