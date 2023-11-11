National

No. 21 Arizona beats Colorado on field goal as time expires

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Arizona’s Tyler Loop hit a 24-yard field goal as time expired to give the No. 21 Wildcats a 34-31 win over Colorado.

Arizona ran the clock out after taking over with 4:57 to go following a missed 44-yard field goal by Colorado’s Alejandro Mata that would have given Colorado a three-point lead.

The Wildcats’ win means Colorado is now 4-6 and must win at Washington State and at home against No. 18 Utah over the final two weeks of the regular season to make a bowl in Deion Sanders’ first year with the team.

Most Read