No. 5 UConn outshoots, outmuscles No. 9 North Carolina in testy matchup of Final Four hopefuls

In a raucous atmosphere at Madison Square Garden, No. 5 UConn outmuscled and outshot No. 9 North Carolina for a 87-76 win in an early season matchup of Final Four hopefuls.

UConn controlled the glass on both sides of the court to limit a Carolina offense that came into Monday's game averaging 86.3 points per game. It made the most of its possessions on a scorching night from the floor that ensured there would be no North Carolina rally.

After using it to spark a 22-0 run in a win over Florida State on Saturday, UNC used full-court pressure late while trailing by double digits. But the Huskies repeatedly broke the press to keep the Tar Heels at bay.

It was a strong showing from the reigning national champions on the heels of a road loss to No. 5 Kansas on Friday. UConn lost three starters from last year's title team to the NBA, but retooled and reloaded to built a team that looks equipped to make another deep run in March.

For North Carolina, the loss halted a three-game win streak that propelled it into the top 10 and included victories over No. 20 Arkansas and No. 10 Tennessee in a 100-point effort against one of the nation's best defenses. The Tar Heels will look to regroup ahead of another tough matchup against No. 16 Kentucky on Dec. 16.

Senior sharpshooter Cam Spencer led the UConn effort on a hot night from the field while tallying 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He also traded technical fouls with North Carolina All-America hopeful Armando Bacot in a game that saw words exchanged on multiple occasions.

Spencer was one of six Huskies to secure four or more rebounds as UConn secured a 42-33 advantage on the glass. UConn snot 51.5% from the field to make the most of its possessions.