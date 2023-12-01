No. 7 LSU wins Final Four rematch vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech in Angel Reese's return

No. 7 LSU saw the return of Angel Reese and reason to believe they still have some juice as the reigning NCAA champions on Thursday.

The Tigers defeated No. 9 Virginia Tech 82-62 in a rematch from last season's Final Four, their biggest win of a season that hasn't started on the right foot despite an 8-1 record. Freshman Mikaylah Williams led the team with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

It was also the 700th win of LSU head coach Kim Mulkey's career.

This article will be updated with more information.