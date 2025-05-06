No Triple Crown: Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won't run in Preakness

There will be no horse racing Triple Crown this year.

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will not compete in the Preakness Stakes.

Mike Rogers, the executive vice president of 1/ST Racing, which operates the Pimlico race course, announced the decision on Tuesday.

"We received a call today from trainer Bill Mott that Sovereignty will not be competing in the Preakness," the statement reads. "Bill informed us they would point toward the Belmont Stakes.

"We extend our congratulations to the connections of Sovereignty and respect their decision. We continue to see the excitement building toward the milestone celebration of the 150th Preakness Stakes, and we look forward to an incredible weekend of world-class racing and entertainment."

No reason for the decision to skip the Preakness was provided.