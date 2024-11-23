Novak Djokovic announces former rival Andy Murray will coach him through 2025 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has appointed a new member to his coaching team as he prepares to compete for his 25th Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open in January. The new member's name? Andy Murray.

Yes, that Andy Murray. The UK tennis player who won two Grand Slam trophies and retired from the sport this past summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Helping coach up his former competitor is his first move since ending his professional career.

"I'm going to be joining Novak's team in the off season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open," Murray said in a statement. "I'm really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals."

Djokovic and Murray, who are both 37 (they were born within one week of each other in 1987), were on-court rivals during Murray's heyday in the early and mid 2010s. Djokovic has the edge in their 36 career face-offs, winning 25 to Murray's 11. If you just look at head-to-head finals, Djokovic beat Murray 11 times while Murray beat Djokovic eight times. But at Grand Slams, Djokovic absolutely owned Murray with an 8-2 record.

There are more secrets hiding in that 25-11 record. Murray lost to Djokovic four times in six years at the Australian Open final (2011, 2015, 2015, 2016), which is why some may be raising their eyebrows at this move. But beating a player doesn't mean you don't have anything to learn from them. Murray never won the Australian Open, but he did make the final five times, which meant he was doing something right.

Djokovic mentioned his Australian Open history with Murray in his statement.

"I am excited to have one of my greatest rivals on the same side of the net, as my coach." Djokovic said. "Looking forward to start of the season and competing in Australia alongside Andy, with whom I have shared many exceptional moments on Australian soil."

That Aussie Open history, as well as their shared personal history as longtime competitors, are two things Djokovic mentioned in a hype video Djokovic narrated and posted Saturday on social media, and were likely important factors in Djokovic's decision to bring Murray aboard.

He never liked retirement anyway. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ga4UlV2kQW — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 23, 2024

The Australian Open begins Jan. 12, 2025.