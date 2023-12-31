Nuggets F Aaron Gordon returns to practice, eyes Monday return vs. Hornets

Aaron Gordon believes he'll be able to return to the court on Monday to play against the Charlotte Hornets, he told The Denver Post on Sunday.

After missing the Denver Nuggets' last two games, the forward returned to practice for the first time since being attacked by a family dog on Christmas. The lacerations to his face and shooting hand required 21 stitches, and at the time of the incident, the Nuggets gave no timetable for Gordon's return.

Their statement only said that Gordon was "in good condition" after the attack. Gordon spoke to reporters for the first time following the situation.

"I love dogs," Gordon told The Post. "I grew up with dogs my whole life. But because we're on the road so much, my dad's taking care of him, so I can't really train him how I need him to be. ... But I feel good. Everything is fine."

In 28 games, Gordon is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds. He missed four games due to a right heel injury earlier in the season. He recorded a double-double — 16 points and 10 rebounds in Denver's win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

The Nuggets are 23-11, and second in the West behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.