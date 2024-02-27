OLB Shaquil Barrett will reportedly be released by Buccaneers

Shaquil Barrett is expected to be released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. Last season, Barrett recorded 52 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

The Buccaneers outside linebacker would be owed $15.04 million in March thanks to a option bonus, and even though Tampa Bay finds itself in the top 10 of salary cap space, the team is trying to create additional room. This move will reportedly clear up $5 million for the Bucs.

The two-time Pro Bowler played five of his nine seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay and won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020. That playoff run, he enjoyed a three-sack game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship and recorded a sack in Super Bowl LV versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tampa Bay is expected to make Barrett a post-June 1 cut, to split up the dead money between this season and 2025. He will reportedly count as a $9.27 million hit against the cap in 2024, before it balloons to $17.47 million next year.

Barrett was signed by the Denver Broncos as an unrestricted free agent in 2015. He was a rotation player in that system before reaching a deal with the Bucs in 2019. That year, he took the NFL by storm and set a new franchise-record (19.5) for sacks in his debut season with Tampa Bay.

The 31 year old also set career highs in tackles (58) and forced fumbles (six) that season.