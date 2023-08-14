ON-LOCATION at the Fantasy Football Expo: We kick off draft strategy week

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

From Canton, Ohio at the Fantasy Football Expo, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens connect in person to kick off our draft strategy week by hitting on all the biggest pre-draft strategy talkings points this month.

But first, the two react, and try to not overreact, to the biggest storylines from this weekend's preseason For strategy week the two debate the difference between pre-draft strategies and letting the board come to you. Harmon ponders if your draft position actually matters. Behrens recaps his salary cap draft from the Fantasy Football Expo and explains how he's treating the RB position in drafts this year.

The two then debate the evolution of the QB position in drafts and the importance of grabbing top WRs early and often. Harmon and Behrens end the pod detailing their experience at the Fantasy Football Expo amidst a torrential downpour outside.

0:14 - ON-LOCATION at the Fantasy Football Expo

3:05 - Does Preseason football matter?

4:30 - Can we trust Bucs QBs to keep offense fantasy viable?

7:53 - Can the Steelers be this year's Seahawks?

11:20 - Here's what really matters in the preseason

17:05 - Bears = Super Bowl contenders?

22:20 - We kick off draft strategy week! At the... Fantasy Football Expo?

25:10 - Does your draft position matter?

29:35 - Zero RB or Hero RB... or something else?

31:30 - Pre-draft vs. in-draft strategy

35:34 - Surviving the Ohio storm and your league

38:15 - WR-WR-WR?

41:40 - What people should know about the Fantasy Football Expo

