One person is arrested after a suspected biolab is found at Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS — Federal and local authorities were investigating Monday after a suspected biological laboratory was found inside a home in Las Vegas over the weekend. One person was arrested.

SWAT officers served a search warrant on Saturday after receiving a tip that a biolab was located at the residence on the city's east side, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators “located evidence of possible biological material, including refrigerators containing vials with unknown liquids,” the statement said.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said there was no threat to the community.

Officers took one person into custody but there was no immediate information about possible charges. Officials planned to release further details at a Monday afternoon news conference.

Hazmat teams worked to remove items from the home and keep the surrounding neighborhood safe.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

In 2023, the Chinese owner of an unauthorized central California biolab was arrested on charges of not obtaining the proper permits to manufacture tests for COVID-19, pregnancy and HIV, and mislabeling some of the kits.

