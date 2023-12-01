Oregon State RB Damien Martinez won't play in bowl game after DUII arrest

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez will not play in the team’s bowl game after he was arrested for DUII on Wednesday.

Martinez was arrested by Corvallis Police after he allegedly ran a red light. He was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and also cited as a minor in possession of marijuana.

Thursday night, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes released a statement saying that Martinez wouldn’t be available for the bowl game.

“We are aware of the alleged law violations involving Damien Martinez and take these matters very seriously,” Barnes’ statement said. “Damien will not be participating the upcoming bowl game and we will continue to gather more information about the investigation.”

Oregon State finished the season at 8-4 and will find out its bowl destination on Sunday afternoon.

Martinez is Oregon State’s primary running back and leading rusher. He had 194 carries for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season. He was the only Oregon State player to hav more than 500 yards rushing and more than 90 carries.

His absence means that Oregon State will be without both its top rusher and passer for the bowl game after QB DJ Uiagalelei announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. With Uiagalelei looking for a new destination in 2024, Aidan Chiles will presumably be the team’s starter for the bowl game.

Oregon State’s bowl game will also be the first in charge for new coach Trent Bray. The Beavers’ defensive coordinator was promoted to head coach earlier this week after Jonathan Smith was announced as Michigan State’s head coach on Saturday.