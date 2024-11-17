Packers block FG as time runs out, hang on to beat Bears

The Bears defense registered multiple key stops, too.

Rookie cornerback Terell Smith intercepted Jordan Love in the red-zone, setting up Chicago's offense for its first touchdown in four weeks — a 7-yard Roschon Johnson carry that reflected how Williams' mobility challenged the Packers defense.

Chicago would again stop Love one yard short on fourth-and-goal, and still later on a two-point conversion attempt with 2:59 to play.

But the progress Williams and Co. showed for much of the day wasn’t enough.

Even after Williams cobbled together a masterful final drive, including a 21-yard completion to fellow rookie Rome Odunze on third and 19, the 46-yard field goal attempt by Cairos Santos was blocked.

The Packers kept their six-year streak alive, a 20-19 win their 11th straight in the rivalry.

