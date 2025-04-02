Padres star Jackson Merrill reportedly agrees to massive nine-year, $135 million extension

The San Diego Padres are locking up their newest superstar for the future. Outfielder Jackson Merrill reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $135 million extension with the team, per Fansided's Robert Murray.

The contract can reportedly max out at $204 million depending on incentives and a $30 million option for a 10th season.

BREAKING: Jackson Merrill and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a nine-year, $135 million contract extension, sources say. The deal, which can max out at $204 million and includes a $30 million club option for a tenth season that can convert to a player option, was… — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) April 2, 2025

Merrill has performed like a future star since the instant he made his major-league debut in 2024. Merrill entered that spring as a long shot to make the Padres, but earned his spot in the majors after hitting .333 during spring training. Despite being 20, Merrill didn't look overmatched, hitting .280 in the first month of the season. He finished the year with a .292/.326/.500 slash line, adding 24 home runs over 593 plate appearances. That performance earned Merrill an All-Star nod and a Silver Slugger award.

This story will be updated.