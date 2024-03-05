Panthers put franchise tag on pass rusher Brian Burns ahead of deadline

Brian Burns and the Carolina Panthers might not be best friends at the moment, but they'll be together a little longer.

Burns, an excellent pass rusher with 46 career sacks, was given the franchise tag ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline according to multiple reports including NFL Media, which said the tag price is $24 million for the 2024 season.

The Panthers have been reluctant to trade Burns, but they also haven't given him the long-term deal he seeks.

Carolina, which reportedly turned down two first-round picks and a second-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams for Burns in 2022 and didn't trade Burns before the deadline last year, clearly wants to hold onto Burns. He has at least 7.5 sacks in every one of his five NFL seasons. He was a first-round pick of the Panthers in 2019 and one of the team's few stars.

But finding a common ground for a contract has been tough.