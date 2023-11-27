National

Panthers reportedly fire Frank Reich just 11 games into his first season as coach

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich attends a news conference after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/(John Amis) (John Amis/AP)

Frank Reich didn't even make it through a full season as the Carolina Panthers' head coach. Reich was reportedly fired Monday after another loss dropped the Panthers to 1-10 on the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This story will be updated.

