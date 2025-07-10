Part of a Los Angeles tunnel collapses, possibly trapping workers inside

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A portion of a huge industrial tunnel under construction in Los Angeles collapsed Wednesday and up to 15 workers may have been trapped, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The workers were up to 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) from the tunnel’s only entrance, the department said. Around 9 p.m. aerial video from local TV showed workers leaving the tunnel.

Brian Humphrey, a spokesperson with LAFD, said he couldn’t immediately confirm whether the isolated workers had been rescued.

More than 100 LAFD workers were assigned to the scene, including those who specialize in rescues from confined spaces.

