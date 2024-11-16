Patriots' DT Christian Barmore, out since July with blood clots, activated and set for return vs. Rams

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore will be activated for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams after being out since July with blood clots.

Barmore will be removed from the NFL's non-football illness list, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss, and will be available to play.

The 25-year-old Barmore practiced on Thursday for the first time this season and Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said there was a chance that Barmore could play.

"[Thursday] was a good day," Mayo said. "Just to see Barmore out there was a great sight to see. The expectation is there is no expectation. When he's ready to go, he will play. . . . We'll leave the final decision up to the medical professionals."

Following Thursday's practice, Barmore posted on an Instagram story: “Where there's no pain, there is no gain."

Barmore had a breakout third season in 2023 after the Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. The Alabama product appeared in all 17 games and had 65 tackles with 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. The extension he signed with the team included over $40 million in guaranteed money.

"Very excited to have another playmaker on the field. Barmore is one-of-a-kind, very good pass-rusher. So glad to have him back in that element," said defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

In order to activate Barmore, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was waived. Thornton, 24, was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2022 draft.

In three seasons, Thornton had 39 receptions for 385 yards and two touchdowns with New England. He only suited up for four games this season and made four total receptions.