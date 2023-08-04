Patriots give Matthew Judon $12M bump in guaranteed money after Pro Bowler's 'hold-in'

The New England Patriots are giving Matthew Judon a $12 million bump in guaranteed money for 2023, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sources: Four-time Pro-Bowl DE Matthew Judon and the Patriots reached agreement on a contract adjustment that will take his original $2 million gtd for 2023 to $14 million fully gtd in 2023. The adjustment improved the original 2021 deal and will allow Judon to make up to $18M… pic.twitter.com/osSrFe04P4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

This article will updated with more information.