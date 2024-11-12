Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado to miss up to 6 weeks with hamstring injury

The New Orleans Pelicans have lost another player to injury.

Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado will be sidelined for at least three weeks due to a hamstring injury, the team announced. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Alvarado is expected to miss up to six weeks recovering.

The #Pelicans announced today that guard Jose Alvarado has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain.



An MRI taken this morning confirmed the injury, which occurred during last night’s game vs the Nets.



He will be re-examined in approximately 3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/EKMJ5331rA — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 12, 2024

Alvarado is now the sixth key rotation player to go down for the Pelicans already this season. Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum and Jordan Hawkins are all currently out with respective injuries, too.

Alvarado injured his hamstring in Monday’s 107-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at the Smoothie King Center. He played just 18 minutes in the contest and finished with three points and a steal after shooting 1-of-5 from the field.

Alvarado has averaged a career-high 10.7 points and 4.5 assists per game this season, his fourth with the Pelicans. He’s shot nearly 42% from behind the arc this month, and he had back-to-back 20-point outings last week — including a 27-point, five assist performance in their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 6.

Alvarado, who the Cavaliers signed out of Georgia Tech, agreed to a two-year, $9 million contract extension this past offseason.

The Pelicans sit at just 3-8 this season while dealing with their various injuries. Monday’s loss was their fifth in a row. The team is entering a difficult six-game stretch, too, that includes matchups against the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, undefeated Cavaliers, the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

New Orleans will take on the Thunder next on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. If Alvarado misses the full six weeks, he could return in time for their game against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 26.