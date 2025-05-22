National

Peyton Manning 'heartbroken' as Colts, NFL family express grief over death of owner Jim Irsay

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 08: Peyton Manning and Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, pose for photos during a ceremony retiring Manning's jersey during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images) (Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay died on Wednesday at 65 years old.

His death arrived as a shock to many and prompted an outpouring of grief from members of the Colts family and the broader NFL.

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, who played for Irsay and brought the Colts their first and only Super Bowl victory while representing Indianapolis, wrote on Instagram Wednesday night that he is "heartbroken."

He wrote his message alongside a photo of himself standing next to Irsay after the Colts drafted him in 1998.

"I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay's passing," Manning wrote. "He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched.

"His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone in the Colts community. He will be missed. Jim, rest in peace my friend, #18."

Reggie Wayne, one of the Colts' most prominent pass-catchers during the Manning era, also shared his grief on social media.

As did T.Y. Hilton and several other players who have played under Irsay.

Bruce Arians was the interim coach for the Colts during the 2012 season. He wrote Wednesday night that he "lost a great friend and one of my favorite owners."

Teams from around the league also issued statements of grief and condolences.

A cause of death was not revealed on Wednesday. A statement from the Colts announcing Irsay's death stated that he "passed away peacefully in his sleep” Wednesday afternoon.

