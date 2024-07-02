Photos: Deadly Hurricane Beryl breaks records as it bears down on the Caribbean

Multiple deaths were reported Tuesday as a result of Hurricane Beryl, as the Category 5 storm continues to pummel several Caribbean islands with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph. Beryl is now the earliest Category 5 Atlantic hurricane on record and the second-strongest Atlantic storm ever recorded in July.

Residents in the Caribbean have been advised to shelter in place as the storm is expected to bring “life-threatening winds” and flooding.

Beryl first made landfall on the Windward Islands, which includes Grenada, the Grenadines and Carriacou Island, late Monday morning. The hurricane also wreaked havoc on the islands of Barbados, St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, knocking out power and destroying homes and businesses.

"The situation is grim," Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said in a news conference Tuesday. "There is no power, and there is almost complete destruction of homes and buildings on the island. The roads are not passable, and in many instances they are cut off because of the large quantity of debris strewn all over the streets."

A hurricane warning has also been issued for Jamaica for Wednesday as Beryl moves northwest with "little change" in its strength, according to the National Hurricane Center. NHC reports that a hurricane watch is in effect for Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, which lie farther northwest.