Photos of people looking at solar eclipses from 1907 to the present day

In a little over a week, sky-gazers across North America will be treated to a total solar eclipse, turning day into night for tens of millions of people from Mexico to Canada.

An eclipse occurs when the moon comes between the Earth and the sun. A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon completely blocks the sun.

And they are pretty rare. Over the past century, only 13 total solar eclipses have been visible in the United States. And the next one, in Alaska, won't occur until 2033.

That’s why there is a lot of anticipation for the April 8 total solar eclipse, which will be at least partially visible in all 50 states (except Alaska) and entirely visible in 13 — from Texas to Maine — along the so-called path of totality.

In the meantime, enjoy this collection of historical images of people around the world looking at solar eclipses, total and partial, from 1907 to the present day.

