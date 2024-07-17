Photos: Trump merchandise, clowns and cornhole outside the Republican National Convention

Photographers have captured the action outside of the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee this week as the Republican National Convention takes over the city’s downtown area.

There are convention attendees playing cornhole and passersby sporting paraphernalia like “I’M VOTING FOR THE CONVICTED FELON” to show support for former President Donald Trump.

Even a small mobile circus rolled through downtown Tuesday, outfitted with demonstrators dressed as clowns and a bust of Trump.

People are also racking up on Trump’s likeness with merchandise such as Trump cereal, T-shirts, enlarged photos of Trump raising his fist after Saturday's assassination attempt, commemorative plates and buttons with Trump's mugshot above the words "NOT GUILTY."

Here’s a look at the scene outside of the Republican National Convention:

