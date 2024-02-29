Pirates rookie Paul Skenes gets best of Jackson Holliday with 100 mph fastball in battle of No. 1 picks

For his next opponent, Skenes faced 2019 No. 1 pick and Orioles All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman.

In the end, it was Paul Skenes' time to shine. The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie and No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft hit 102 mph on the radar gun and got the best of a pair of fellow former No. 1 picks in his MLB spring training debut. He did so en route to a 1-2-3 inning as his only action of the day.

The main event led off the bottom of the first inning. There, Skenes faced off with Orioles leadoff hitter and 2022 No. 1 overall pick shortstop Jackson Holliday. Skenes induced a groundout with a 100 mph fastball.

For his next opponent, Skenes faced 2019 No. 1 pick and Orioles All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman. Rutschman took a 101 mph ball, then barreled a 99 mph Skenes fastball to the warning track. But Edward Olivares was there waiting to record out No. 2.

Skenes then induced Kjerstad a fly-out from right fielder Heston Kjerstad to end his debut and secure a 1-2-3 inning. Per MLB.com's Jim Callis, Skenes twice hit 102 mph on the scoreboard radar gun. He did all this while pitching to catcher Henry Davis, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 MLB draft.

Skenes joined the Pirates in the draft from LSU, where he won multiple National Player of the Year and National Pitcher of the Year honors while leading the Tigers to the 2023 College World Series championship. Expectations are high for both Skenes and Holliday as they prepare for their respective MLB debuts, whenever they may come.