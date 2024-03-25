The Playlist: Week 22 fantasy basketball waiver pickups and lineup advice for 2nd week of playoffs

Welcome to The Playlist: my weekly column that lets you know who and what to play — when it comes to music or other things in my rotation — for the upcoming week in fantasy basketball.

🏀 Week 21 wrap up

Pelicans F Brandon Ingram will miss at least two weeks with a bone contusion in his left knee. Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III are about to cook.

Jazz G Kris Dunn is suspended for two games and Rockets F Jabari Smith Jr. is suspended for one game following a minor scrap on Saturday night.

March has been nuts for Jalen Green, who finished Week 21 second in per-game value in nine-category formats. Silly season is here for real:

Last 5 Games 🔥

41 PTS, 7 3PT (68% FG)

26 PTS, 4 3PT (46% FG)

42 PTS, 7 3PT (57% FG)

26 PTS, 4 3PT (45% FG)

🏆 Top performers

De'Aaron Fox edged out Tyrese Haliburton for the most fantasy points in Week 21, beating him by 1.4 fantasy points. Fox earned the top spot in points leagues for the first time this season.

As predicted, Mr. Clutch turns up for fantasy managers when it matters most.

Anthony Davis took the top spot in nine-category formats, finishing the week with a dominant and efficient stat line.

🗓️Schedule things you need to know

The best days to stream are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

The Pelicans and Bucks are the only teams to play on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

The Hawks and Celtics play on Thursday and Saturday

The Kings and Mavericks have a Monday-Tuesday back-to-back to start the week

There are no Saturday-Sunday back-to-backs to end the week

The Nets play against the most fantasy-friendly opponents, facing the Raptors, Wizards, Bulls and Lakers

🎧 WHO'S IN MY ROTATION: Players to pick up on waivers who are less than 50% rostered in Yahoo leagues.

If a fantasy manager dropped a notable player in haste last week, I'd prioritize picking them up over some of the deeper-league adds listed below. Each team and league is different, so evaluate the best move to improve your roster this week.

Shallow league streamers for Week 22

Trayce Jackson-Davis - PF/C, Golden State Warriors (49%)

The ascending rookie can't shoot free throws but has otherwise been a solid addition to fantasy teams over the last month. He's been a beast defensively, averaging 2.5 stocks over the past month while also providing 11 points with seven rebounds in under 25 minutes per night. He has excellent hands and developed a strong rapport with Chris Paul in the second unit, so I'd continue to stream him if you need stocks and rebounds in category formats. The Warriors play four games (albeit on the larger slates) in Week 22. Adding a top 70 player over the last 14 days is never a bad idea.

Malik Beasley - SG/SF, Milwaukee Bucks (38%)

Beasley is worth streaming, with the Bucks playing three quality games on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Over the past two weeks, Beasley has been outside the top 150 in points and category formats, but he still offers fantasy managers a reliable source of threes and points.

Payton Pritchard - PG/SG, Boston Celtics (37%)

Pritchard's brilliant performance in Week 21 carried many fantasy managers to the next round. He finished the week in the top 40 in per-game value in nine-category formats and top 60 in points leagues.

Jrue Holiday has already been ruled out on Monday (his fourth straight game). With Derrick White questionable, Pritchard is in for another strong start. And there is more to come later in the week, with Boston playing on Thursday and Saturday (lighter slates).

Deep-league streamers for Week 22

Sam Hauser - SF/PF, Boston Celtics (16%)

The Celtics have been alternating rest days for their stars, and Hauser is one of the best options off the bench anytime that occurs. Like Pritchard, Hauser is a worthy addition later in the week since you'll be able to play him on Thursday and Saturday. He'll be a nice boost for fantasy managers needing points, threes and steals. Over the past 14 days, he's ranked 12th in per-game value in nine-category formats — insane production.

Naji Marshall - SG/SF. New Orleans Pelicans (8%)

Marshall is an ideal streaming option for Week 22 because, with the Pelicans playing on all of the lighter slates — Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, he's startable all week long. Marshall benefits from Ingram's absence, playing over 23 minutes and hitting double-figures in the last two contests. He'll also provide some threes, steals and rebounds, so add him if you want additional production on days with fewer games.

Keon Ellis - SG, Sacramento Kings (15%)

He's coming off his best all-around game as a pro on Saturday night, scoring 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 FT, 4-9 3PT) with five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes. Kevin Huerter is out indefinitely, leaving a sizable minutes gap for Ellis to slot in. He's averaging 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks over his last six games, so he's an add, especially at the beginning of the week with the Kings opening Week 22 with a Monday-Tuesday back-to-back set.

Larry Nance Jr. - PF/C, New Orleans Pelicans (21%)

Again, it's a scheduling play, as the Pelicans are one of the best teams to target in a tough streaming week. Another positive for Nance is that Jonas Valančiūnas' minutes plummeted in March, averaging just 19 minutes per night in his previous 10 contests. Nance won't blow you away, but his ability to contribute across categories makes him worth an add in nine-category formats.

Richaun Holmes - C, Washington Wizards (12%)

With Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) out on Monday and Marvin Bagley still ramping up (he played 16 minutes in his return on Saturday), Holmes has been dominating the glass, pulling down an average of 13 boards in Week 21. He posted a 15-point and 14-rebound double-double on Saturday and has at least one block in four straight games. Consider adding him if you're in need of a big man.

Miles McBride - PG, New York Knicks (18%)

He's back playing a ridiculous amount of minutes and started the previous three games for the Knicks, so he's worth streaming in what should be a fantasy-friendly week for New York. With matchups versus the Pistons, Raptors, Spurs and Thunder, McBride is averaging 18 points with five assists as a starter this season and has been surprisingly efficient from the field, so he's worth a look in both points and category leagues as long as he continues to start.

James Wiseman - C, Detroit Pistons (29%)

The Pistons play on the back end of a back-to-back on Monday night. With Jalen Duren missing the past two games due to back spasms, Wiseman is worth adding if Duren continues to sit. In the past two outings, Wiseman has been averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and two assists without Duren in the lineup.

Other streaming options in Week 22:

GG Jackson II - PF, Memphis Grizzlies (50%)

Santi Aldama - PF/C, Memphis Grizzlies (44%)

T.J. McConnell - PG/SG, Indiana Pacers (31%)

Kyle Anderson - SF/PF, Minnesota Timberwolves (44%)

Aaron Nesmith - SF/PF, Indiana Pacers (47%)

Cory Kispert - SG/SF, Washington Wizards (25%)

Speculative add for Week 22:

Mitchell Robinson - C, New York Knicks (40%)

Robinson is practicing but doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, so I'd only add him if you have an open IL/IL+ spot available. If you still have a couple of weeks left in the playoffs, he could emerge as a block and rebound threat down the stretch.

🚑 Players to drop if you haven't already:

Trae Young

Joel Embiid

Scottie Barnes

Alperen Şengün

Julius Randle

Brandon Ingram

Jerami Grant

Malcolm Brogdon

Tyler Herro

RJ Barrett

OG Anunoby

Onyeka Okongwu

Tyus Jones

Vince Willams Jr.

Schedule breakdown

Daily Games Played:

Monday: 11

Tuesday: 4

Wednesday: 12

Thursday: 2

Friday: 12

Saturday: 3

Sunday: 10

Teams playing four games: ATL, BKN, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, NYK, OKC, PHI, SAC, SAS, UTA and WAS

Teams playing three games: BOS, DET, IND, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOP, ORL, PHX, POR and TOR

Teams with back-to-backs:

Monday/Tuesday: Kings and Mavericks

Tuesday/Wednesday: Lakers, Thunder and Warriors

Wednesday/Thursday: Hawks

Thursday/Friday: None

Friday/Saturday: Magic

Saturday/Sunday: None