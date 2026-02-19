Police looking for missing person find 3 men dead in Detroit house

DETROIT — Police looking for a missing person found the bodies of three men in a Detroit house, authorities said Thursday.

The victims, ages 65, 66 and 72, were bludgeoned and stabbed late Tuesday or early Wednesday, Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said.

"It was a brutal scene inside — just awful,” he said.

A motive was not immediately known. Investigators were are seeking tips and searching for a suspect.

“The gentleman that lived in that location opened up his house to a lot of folks. They come and go," Fitzgerald told reporters. “Unfortunately there has been some speculation that possibly some drugs were being used in the location, but we can't confirm at this point.”

The victims were “left in a basement area covered in dirty clothing; one person was covered with a carpet,” Fitzgerald said.

A neighbor, Thomas Barnes, said one man was a veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Barnes is president of his block club, which had a recent name change.

“It’s now called Harmony Village,” Barnes told The Detroit News. “Ironic, huh?”

