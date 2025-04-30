Prosecutor says officer killed in gunman's Pennsylvania hospital attack was hit by fire from police

YORK, Pa. — (AP) — An officer killed while responding to a Pennsylvania hospital siege was struck by a shotgun blast fired by police that also killed an armed man holding hostages, a prosecutor disclosed at a news conference Wednesday.

West York Patrolman Andrew W. Duarte was killed in the gunfire in York on Feb. 22, while several other people were wounded and injured.

The shotgun blast also wounded a second officer responding to the intensive care unit, York County District Attorney Tim Barker said in announcing the results of his investigation.

The attack at UPMC Memorial Hospital occurred after the gunman learned from a doctor that the woman he lived with had died after treatment there, Barker told reporters.

Duarte’s last act was to run toward the threat, Chief Matthew Millsaps had said previously at Duarte's funeral.

The attacker, Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, 49, had brought a gun and zip ties to the hospital.

