Rafael Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells: 'I can't lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans'

Rafael Nadal is withdrawing from the BNP Paribas Open, he announced via social media on Wednesday night. The news comes just a day before the 22-time Grand Slam champion was set to play in what would have been his first official match since January.

Nadal, 37, missed most of last season due to hip injury that he underwent surgery to treat. He expressed "great sadness" in his written statement:

"Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here," the Spanish tennis legend said. "But I don't find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event," Nadal said. "It is not an easy decision, it's a tough one as a matter of fact but I can't lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans."

