Raiders LB Robert Spillane announces wife's pregnancy after game-sealing interception vs. Jets

Sunday was a pretty great day for Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane.

Not only did he snag a vital interception that helped the Raiders beat the New York Jets 16-12, he announced that he'll be taking on a new role in 2024: Dad.

With under two minutes left to play in the 4th quarter, Spillane was at the right place at the right time. Jets QB Zach Wilson threw a dart into traffic on 2nd and 8 and Spillane was in front of his intended target. He snagged the ball and ran about 30 yards toward the end zone. That was a back-breaker for the Jets, who had been trying to engineer a late-game touchdown drive to win the game.

The Jets got the ball back after the Raiders went 3-and-out, but they didn't have enough time to make it all the way down the field.

After the clock ran out and the win became official, Spillane spoke to sideline reporter Melissa Stark and excitedly revealed that he and his wife, Shelby, are expecting their first child together next year.

“My wife is actually pregnant,” Spillane told Stark. “So we get to tell the world tonight that my beautiful wife will have our first baby here in June, so I’m looking forward to it.”

After getting the game-winning interception, Robert Spillane announces that he and his wife are expecting their first child. pic.twitter.com/7iVGU9m9yA — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 13, 2023

Spillane, 27, is in his first season with the Raiders after spending four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His pick Sunday night was his third of the year, marking a new career high. Between the pick, the win, and announcing the exciting news, there was no one on the field happier than Spillane.