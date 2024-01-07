Rams WR Puka Nacua breaks NFL rookie records for receptions, receiving yards

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua broke the NFL’s record for receptions and total receiving yards by a rookie during their Week 18 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Nakua's third catch of the game set the rookie receiving yards record, which had been held by Bill Groman (1,473 yards) of the Houston Oilers since 1960. His very next catch, No. 105, moved him ahead of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for most receptions by a rookie in NFL history.

Heading into Week 18 Nacua, the 177th draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft, needed only four catches and 29 receiving yards to break both records.

While Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald all were rested after the Rams clinched a playoff spot last week, head coach Sean McVay planned to play Nacua until he made history.

Nacua will finish his rookie season with seven games of 100-plus yards receiving, tying him for second all-time with Harlon Hill, Odell Beckham Jr. and Justin Jefferson.

These weren't the only records Nacua set in his first NFL season:

15 receptions in Week 2 set the rookie single-game receptions record

25 receptions through two weeks was another rookie record, this time for most catches through his first two NFL games.

39 catches and 502 receiving yards through four weeks are both records through an NFL player’s first four career games

Rams rookie receiving yards record and first player in franchise history with at least 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie

Once Nacua set both records, he came off the field and to celebrate with his mom, who played a big role in his development.

Puka Nacua shares a moment with his family after breaking the NFL rookie receiving record 🥲💙 pic.twitter.com/WAbTZX9pSJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 7, 2024