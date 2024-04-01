Rashee Rice lawyer: Chiefs WR 'cooperating with local authorities' regarding multi-vehicle crash in Dallas

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is cooperating with police in connection with a major accident involving multiple vehicles that occurred on Saturday in Dallas, according to his lawyer, via the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins.

Statement from lawyer Royce West on Rashee Rice:

On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday.

Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) April 1, 2024

A vehicle believed to be leased or registered to Rice was involved in a crash in northeast Dallas at approximately 6:20 p.m., as reported by the Dallas Morning News. Police officials confirmed to Morning News reporters that officers were looking for Rice.

The crash occurred while a Corvette and Lamborghini were racing in the far left lane of a street and both drivers lost control of their vehicles, according to the Morning News. Dallas police said the Lamborghini went onto the shoulder, hit the center median wall and caused a collision involving four other vehicles.

The drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini fled the scene without providing any information or checking if anyone involved needed medical attention. Authorities did not know if Rice was actually involved with the accident, though he was suspected to be the driver of the Corvette.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan told KCMO Talk Radio that the organization is currently gathering information on the incident and will make a subsequent decision.

"The one comforting fact that we do have is that there was a multi-car crash in Texas, in Dallas, and fortunately, it doesn't appear that anyone was hurt and we should be grateful for that," Donovan said, via Pro Football Talk. "We'll get to the bottom of it, we'll gather the facts and we'll react accordingly."

Rice, 23, is a Dallas-area native and played college football at SMU. Drafted by the Chiefs last year, Rice had an impressive rookie season, catching 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. During Kansas City's playoff run to a second consecutive Super Bowl championship, Rice set a record for rookie receivers with 26 postseason receptions.