Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice due to reported illness ahead of game vs. Rams

The Baltimore Ravens could be without Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

Jackson missed at least part of practice on Thursday afternoon due to an illness, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Details about that illness are very scarce, so it’s unclear how severe it is or if Jackson will miss any time. Jackson was not on the team's injury report before Thursday, either.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who was not spotted during the media portion of practice, is dealing with an illness. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2023

If it is significant, it’s fair to question if Jackson will be ready for their game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. If Jackson is sidelined, the Ravens will likely turn to backup Tyler Huntley.

Jackson has thrown for 2,618 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions so far this season, his sixth with the Ravens. The 26-year-old has 574 rushing yards and has five touchdowns on the ground, too.

Jackson has missed a number of late-season practices due to illnesses in recent years, so Thursday's incident is far from unusual for the South Florida native. This marks at least the seventh time since the start of the 2021 season that Jackson has been sidelined due to an illness in the regular season, according to ESPN . He missed a game in 2021 due to sickness, too. Jackson played in just 12 games in each of the past two seasons due to different leg injuries.

The Ravens enter Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium with a 9-3 record, which is tied for the best record in the AFC. Jackson went 18-of-32 for 177 yards and threw a touchdown in last week’s 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams are now 6-6 after Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, which marked their third straight.