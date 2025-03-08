Ravens re-sign LT Ronnie Stanley, top OL on free agent board, on 3-year, $60 million deal

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing back Ronnie Stanley, and taking the top offensive lineman in free agency off the board in the process.

The Pro Bowl left tackle agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract with $44 million guaranteed, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The Ravens confirmed they have a deal in place.

The Guru is back!!



We have agreed to terms with @megatronnie on a new contract!!!! pic.twitter.com/232OKzcMlI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 8, 2025

