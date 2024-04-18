Ravens WR Zay Flowers avoids suspension after NFL finds 'insufficient evidence' from domestic assault investigation

It appears Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers will receive no punishment following an investigation into an alleged domestic assault.

The NFL announced Thursday it couldn't find enough evidence that Flowers violated its personal conduct policy, two months after Baltimore County police announced they had suspended their investigation with no criminal charges.

The NFL's full statement:

"Following a review, the NFL concluded there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that Zay Flowers engaged in any activity that violated the NFL's personal conduct policy. There will be no action taken by the league and Flowers remains eligible to participate in all team activities."

Both investigations could theoretically be reopened should new evidence come to light, but for now, Flowers appears to be clear. The NFL does not require a player to be charged with a crime to be able to punish him.

The incident at the center of the investigation was alleged to have occurred in Owings Mill, Maryland, on Jan. 16 per the Baltimore Sun, with police documents reporting the alleged victim to have reported a "violent domestic incident" while in Acton, Massachusetts. She reportedly declined to identify the suspect beyond that he was an NFL player and "all over social media.

Police reportedly reached the alleged victim again by phone on Jan. 30. When asked about the report she made, she reportedly said there were "no further issues" and didn't disclose any further details. Flowers also reportedly declined to speak with investigators through his attorney.

Flowers is entering his second season after a strong rookie year, setting Ravens franchise records in catches and receiving yards by a rookie, but his season ended in disaster with a goal-line fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.