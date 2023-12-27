Rays SS Wander Franco reportedly summoned for questioning in Dominican Republic amid investigation

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was officially summoned to appear for questioning in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday over multiple allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors, according to ESPN Deportes' Enrique Rojas and Juan Arturo Recio .

Franco is set to meet with officials in Santo Domingo on Thursday morning for questioning. The official summons was delivered to his attorneys on Wednesday, per the report. Franco is from Baní, which sits about an hour outside of the nation's capital.

Allegations that Franco was in a relationship with a minor first surfaced on social media in August, and he was placed on Major League Baseball's restricted list two days later. The league then placed him on administrative leave later that month , and he has not played since.

A complaint was reportedly first made against Franco in the Dominican Republic in July, several weeks before the accusations were made public on social media. Since then, two other girls have allegedly come forward and told the Dominican Republic's special prosecutor's office that they also had relationships with Franco as a minor.

The age of consent in the Dominican Republic is 18 years old, and adults face criminal charges if they engage in a sexual relationship with a minor. Both MLB and authorities in the Dominican Republic are currently investigating.

Franco, 22, was in his third season with the Rays last fall when he was placed on administrative leave. He is set to enter the third year of an 11-year, $182 million deal with the club next season. He will likely continue to be paid during both investigations. MLB often keeps players on paid leave during investigations like this, and then that time is typically treated as time served when unpaid suspensions are sorted out. Players do not need to be criminally charged to face suspensions from MLB.