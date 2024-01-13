RB TreVeyon Henderson and DE JT Tuimoloau are the latest top Ohio State players to return for 2024

Ohio State is set to enter the 2024 season with a lot more returning talent than a lot of people expected.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson announced Friday that he was coming back to Columbus as he became the latest Buckeyes star to return for another season in 2024.

Proverbs 3:5-6 pic.twitter.com/vNIARXKwhr — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) January 12, 2024

Henderson is poised to form the best rushing tandem in the country with former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins. Henderson appeared in 10 games in 2023 and rushed 156 times for 926 yards and 11 TDs.

Judkins committed to Ohio State on Monday night after his surprising decision to leave Ole Miss. Judkins rushed for over 1,500 yards as a freshman in 2022 and had 1,158 yards and 15 TDs in 2023.

While star receiver and presumptive top-five pick Marvin Harrison Jr. declared for the NFL draft, the theme of Ohio State’s offseason so far has been about players eschewing the draft and returning to school. Edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau also said he was coming back this week after posting five sacks and seven tackles for loss in 2023.

Tuimoloau will return for his senior season on a defensive line that also brings back Jack Sawyer. Sawyer was one of the first Buckeyes to say he was coming back for 2024 earlier this month. Sawyer had 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2023. Five of those six sacks came over the final three games of the season. DL Tyleik Williams is back too. He had 10 tackles for loss in 2023.

The secondary got a massive boost with the return of Denzel Burke. A likely first-round pick had he declared for the draft, Burke has been Ohio State's top corner as opposing teams have been reluctant to throw his way. Fellow defensive back Jordan Hancock is also back for the 2024 season after posting 41 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in 2023. Hancock played all over the field for the Buckeyes this past season.

The receiving room loses both Harrison and transfer Julian Fleming (Penn State) but Emeka Egbuka is back for 2024. Egbuka played in just 10 games in 2023 and had 41 catches for 515 yards after he had 74 catches for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022.

In previous seasons, it would have been unfathomable to think that so many potential early draft picks would delay their pro careers for another season at Ohio State. But the NCAA’s allowance of endorsement and sponsor income and Ohio State’s lack of a victory against Michigan since 2019 likely played significant factors in many players’ returns.

Depending on Jim Harbaugh’s coaching plans for 2024 and the way that Michigan rebuilds its national title-winning roster, it’s now very easy to see Ohio State as the favorite to win the Big Ten ahead of the 2024 season, especially since the Buckeyes have added an experienced quarterback. That was the biggest question mark ahead of 2024, but Ohio State dipped into the transfer portal following a dreadful offensive performance in the Cotton Bowl and signed former Kansas State QB Will Howard.