Report: Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed traded to Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs, looking ahead to the historic task of winning a third straight Super Bowl, came into the offseason looking to retain two of their defensive stars.

Defensive end Chris Jones and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed were set to be free agents. Jones got a huge contract extension to stay with the Chiefs. Sneed's situation ended up being more difficult, as is the case for many players who are given the franchise tag.

Sneed was traded to the Tennessee Titans on Friday night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. In exchange, the Chiefs are expected to receive a third round pick in next year's draft and swap picks with the Titans in the 2024th draft. The two sides are working on formalizing a new contract, too, which will make Snead one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in NFL history.

Titans and franchise CB L’Jarius Snead have the framework of an agreement that they have been working on for days, per sources. It will be formalized after Sneed passes his physical and it will make him one of the highest-paid CBs in NFL history. https://t.co/cSPTIZfkhi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2024

L'Jarius Sneed's impact on the Chiefs

Sneed was a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, and immediately became a big part of a Chiefs defense that was coming off a Super Bowl win.

As a rookie, Sneed started six games in the regular season and all three playoff games including a Super Bowl loss. He remained a starter his next three seasons and was a big part of two Super Bowl championship teams.

Sneed's versatility was an asset for creative defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Sneed started his career as a slot cornerback but shifted outside. He also was an adept blitzer off the edge, which Spagnuolo took advantage of often. Sneed was a good cover corner who wasn't afraid to tackle (he had 108 tackles in 2022) and could do practically whatever Spagnuolo needed.

Sneed also made one of the biggest plays of the Chiefs dynasty. In the fourth quarter of last season's AFC championship game, he punched out a ball from Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers right before Flowers crossed the goal line. The Chiefs recovered and went on to win.

What a play by Sneed to prevent the TD 🔥



📺: #KCvsBAL on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/IIZbdmhqNS pic.twitter.com/bFvdrGRl3I — NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2024

Sneed became one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL very quickly and he was a great fit for the Chiefs' scheme. But Sneed also wanted a long-term deal. When he was given the franchise tag this offseason, he was also given permission to seek a trade. Many teams reportedly were interested, which was no surprise given Sneed's stellar play in the NFL.

A lot has gone well for the Chiefs in 2024, but Sneed's deal became a big challenge.