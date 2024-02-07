Report: Pistons trading point guard Monte Morris to Timberwolves

The Detroit Pistons are sending point guard Monte Morris to Minnesota.

The Pistons struck a deal with the Timberwolves on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. In return, the Timberwolves are sending Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr. and a future second-round draft pick to the Pistons.

Morris has appeared in just four games with the Pistons this season while dealing with a right quad injury. He averaged 10.3 points and a career-high 5.3 assists per game last season with the Washington Wizards. Morris is in the final year of a three-year, $27.7 million deal he first signed with the Denver Nuggets — who selected him in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft out of Iowa State.

Morris will now get to join the Timberwolves, who are right in line with three other teams for first place in the Western Conference. They hold a 35-16 record headed into Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pistons, on the other hand, have been one of the worst teams in the league this season. They hold just a 6-43 record this season headed into Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings, and they went on a record-tying 28-game losing skid late last year . They'll now get Milton and Brown in the deal with Minnesota.

Milton has averaged 4.7 points per game this season with the Timberwolves, his first there after a five-year run with the Philadelphia 76ers. He has one year left on a two-year, $10 million deal. Brown has averaged 4.2 points in 37 games with the Timberwolves. The Pistons will mark his fifth team in his six seasons in the league.

