Report: Titans to hire Bengals OC Brian Callahan as next head coach

The Tennessee Titans have their next head coach.

The Titans are reportedly finalizing a deal to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Callahan had his second interview with the Titans on Monday.

Titans are working to finalize a deal to hire Bengals’ offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/HLbhYZUFPj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2024

This will mark Callahan's first head coaching job in the league. He's spent the last five seasons with the Bengals as their offensive coordinator. He also worked as an offensive assistant with the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders.

Callahan will replace Mike Vrabel, who split with the Titans after six seasons earlier this year.

