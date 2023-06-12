Reports: Kylian Mbappé tells PSG he intends to leave, putting soccer's most valuable star on the market

Kylian Mbappé has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave the club when his contract expires next year — a bombshell decision that could lead PSG to sell Mbappé for a gargantuan fee this summer.

Mbappé has one season remaining on that lucrative contract, plus an option to extend it through 2024-25. But according to multiplereports, he and his representatives sent a Monday letter to PSG informing the club that he will not be exercising that option.

And so PSG, the French superclub that planned to build around Mbappé, its 24-year-old Parisian star, suddenly found itself staring down the transfer market's most devilish decision.

Should it stick with Mbappé, take aim at trophies in 2023-24, but risk losing him for free next summer?

Or should it sell the world's most valuable player, recoup a nine-figure fee, and initiate a rebuild?

Lionel Messi has already left the club. Neymar could be next. If Mbappé also leaves, PSG would suddenly be shorn of the very attacking stars that have been central to the club's modern identity.

This is a developing story and will be updated.