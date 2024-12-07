Rick Pitino dons replica sweater to honor legendary St. John's coach Lou Carnesecca

One week after the death of Lou Carnesecca, Rick Pitino found the perfect way to honor the legendary St. John's men's basketball coach.

Pitino had his tailor create a replica of the iconic sweater that Carnesecca wore as a good luck charm during St. John’s 1985 Final Four season.

When he stepped onto the floor before St. John’s 88-71 victory over Kansas State on Saturday afternoon, a smiling Pitino opened his sports jacket to display the custom-made sweater fans at Carnesecca Arena. The crowd loved the tribute, as did St. John’s fans on social media.

Rick Pitino is wearing a tailor-made replica sweater today to pay homage to the late Lou Carnesecca 🙌



(📸: @StJohnsBBall, @leaguefits) pic.twitter.com/VH7H53xAgf — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 7, 2024

The garish red, blue and brown “V” sweater was originally a gift to Carnesecca from an Italian Olympic team coach. He first wore it throughout a 19-game winning streak during the 1984-85 season, a streak that included a 66-65 victory at No. 1 Georgetown.

When Georgetown came to Madison Square Garden for the rematch on January 26, 1985, Hoyas coach John Thompson had a surprise for Carnesecca. He kept his jacket buttoned until just before tipoff when he revealed that he was wearing a replica of Carnesecca’s sweater underneath.

Patrick Ewing and Georgetown routed Chris Mullin and St. John’s 85-69 that day. Ever since, that has been known as “the sweater game.”

Carnesecca entered the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992, the same year that he retired from coaching. He led St. John’s to a 526-200 overall record and to 18 NCAA tournament appearances in 24 seasons.

Carnesecca’s death came barely a month before what would have been his 100th birthday. Saturday’s St. John’s game was the program’s first since Carnesecca’s passing.

St. John’s players paid tribute to Carnesecca with a special jersey patch resembling his famous sweater and with warm-ups bearing his name.

A special tribute to Coach Carnesecca’s famous sweater 🪡 pic.twitter.com/r1SN5nDfXm — St. John's Men’s Basketball (@StJohnsBBall) December 6, 2024

St. John’s also held a pregame moment of silence for Carnesecca and played a video tribute.

𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨...



🖊️ A new decal celebrating Coach Carnesecca's life under his iconic signature



🏀 526 pin available for fans as they enter the arena along with a keepsake that features a custom illustration and career highlights



❤️ This "Lou" patch… pic.twitter.com/GwfZ1k4HEj — St. John's Men’s Basketball (@StJohnsBBall) December 7, 2024

Earlier in the week, Pitino described Carnesecca as “an iconic St. John’s man.”

“His coaching expertise was as good as anyone in basketball,” Pitino said “but the man he was surpassed that. Rest in peace, Looie. We will miss you so much.”