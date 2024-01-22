Ron Rivera reportedly interviewing for Eagles' defensive coordinator opening

Less than a week after Ron Rivera said that he still wants to coach in the NFL, he's reportedly interviewing for the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator opening, according to ESPN.

A day after Eagles coach Nick Sirianni fired former defensive coordinator Sean Desai, Rivera is the first known name to meet with Philadelphia over its vacancy. Rivera was fired as the Washington Commanders head coach on Jan. 8 after four seasons at the helm.

Desai oversaw an Eagles defense that was thoroughly outplayed by the top contenders in the conference. Philadelphia was one of the worst defenses in 2023, allowing the third-most points per game (25.2), conceded the second-most passing touchdowns (35) and owned the third-worst red zone and third-down defense.

While Rivera didn't handle Washington's defense until after Nov. 24, when he fired former Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, the team finished dead last in passing yards per game (262.2), yards per game (388.9) and points per game (30.5). The team's run defense (126.8) was 27th.

In Washington's final five games, Rivera called the defense and opposing teams scored 45, 28, 30, 27 and 38 points, respectively.

Rivera told ESPN that even the result on the field wasn't what he wanted from his unit, his return to playcalling reminded him of something.

"I enjoyed the heck of it," Rivera said. "I got away from it for 3½ seasons and really felt like I was more of a manager."

This wouldn't be the 62 year old's first time coaching for the Eagles. Rivera's first job as a position coach was as the Eagles' linebackers coach from 1999 to 2003 under former head coach Andy Reid. Rivera then became the Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator for three seasons from 2004-2006.

After a brief stint as the San Diego Chargers' linebackers coach in 2007, Rivera was elevated to the Chargers' top defensive coach in 2008 and remained in that position until 2010. In that final season, San Diego allowed the fewest yards per game (271.6) in the NFL.