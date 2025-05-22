Ruben Amorim the right man to lead Man United? + USMNT Gold Cup roster breakdown!

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Tottenham’s win over Manchester United to lift the Europa League Trophy and answer the burning questions: Is Ruben Amorim the right guy to lead Man United? Should Tottenham continue with the Ange Postecoglou project? Who’s the bigger Tottenham legend: Heung-Min Son or Harry Kane?

Christian and Alexis then react to the full USMNT Gold Cup roster. They give us their biggest snubs, players to watch, team expectations and much more ahead of next month’s tournament.

Later, Christian and Alexis give Lo Labonta her flowers after she finally received her first USWNT call-up!

(5:00) - Should Man United continue with Ruben Amorim?

(13:45) - Should Harry Kane have left Tottenham?

(20:00) - Best postgame moments from the Europa League Final

(30:00) - USMNT Gold Cup roster breakdown

(45:30) - Run That Back: Lo Labonta gets first USWNT call-up!

