Russell Wilson ahead of Justin Fields in Steelers' first depth chart of training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback role is Russell Wilson's to lose, apparently.

The former Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos starter sits atop the QB group in the team's first official depth chart of training camp, with ex-Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields behind him. Veteran backup Kyle Allen and undrafted rookie John Rhys Plumlee occupy the remaining slots.

Russell Wilson listed as the starter on the Steelers’ first depth chart pic.twitter.com/0nkXF2fQNh — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 6, 2024

It's not a huge surprise to see Wilson atop the depth chart given his decade-plus of experience as a starter. The Steelers signed him to a one-year deal worth the veteran's minimum this offseason, with the Denver Broncos still paying him millions after cutting him loose.

Still, with Wilson's struggles over the past few years, plus his age at 35 years old, many expect to see a true battle for the starting quarterback position in Steelers training camp.

Fields looms as the younger and perhaps higher-ceiling option for the Steelers, who traded a conditional sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for what was supposed to be the Windy City's franchise QB. The 25-year-old was hailed as the franchise savior when he was drafted 11th overall in 2021, but the Bears always seemed a step behind in his three years with the team.

The Steelers are likely hoping Fields can unlock his potential in a different environment, though they aren't all-in given how they declined his fifth-year option, making him a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. With Wilson also hitting the market then, Pittsburgh essentially seems to be hoping one of the flawed options has a standout season and will be amenable to an extension.