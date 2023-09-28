Ryder Cup 2023: Viktor Hovland aces a par-4 in practice

The Ryder Cup hasn't even begun, and Europe's already got the momentum. During a practice round Thursday, Europe's Viktor Hovland stepped up to the 375-yard par-4 5th hole, and unleashed a drive that would be back-breaking if he'd done it in competition:

🚨 VIKTOR HOVLAND MAKES A HOLE-IN-ONE ON A PAR 4! #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/OnsEG19UC6 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 28, 2023

A hole-in-one on a par 4! Now that's how you throw down some pre-tournament intimidation.

Hovland will be a key weapon for Europe in its quest to reclaim the Cup. Although he struggled in his debut appearance in 2021, going 0-3-2, he's since become one of the best players in the world, reaching No. 4 in the World Golf Rankings, finishing strong at all four majors, and winning the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup.

The Ryder Cup begins at 1:35 a.m. ET on Friday morning. Hovland and Ludvig Aberg will be playing in the second foursomes match of the morning, challenging Brian Harman and Max Homa of the United States. The Americans have not won a Ryder Cup in Europe in 30 years.