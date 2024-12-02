Saints' Taysom Hill carted off field with knee injury

New Orleans Saints utility man Taysom Hill was carted off the field in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with an apparent knee injury.

The injury took place in the fourth quarter as the Saints looked to mount a late rally. Hill ran a sweep on a direct snap on fourth-and-1 in Rams territory. He took direct contact to his left knee on a tackle by cornerback Cobie Durant.

Hill's knee bent in the wrong direction, and he rolled on the ground in obvious pain after picking up the first down on a 2-yard run.

Taysom Hill was carted off the field after this hit pic.twitter.com/2ICBrdVyoN — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) December 1, 2024

He was eventually taken off the field on the back of a cart and acknowledged the SuperDome crowd that chanted his name as he left the field.

The Superdome is collectively chanting Taysom Hill’s name as he leaves the game with a knee injury.



Hill’s absence would obviously be a huge loss for an already banged up #Saints offense: pic.twitter.com/3de9BDT4KK — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) December 1, 2024

Hill did not return to the game. The Saints announced that he had a knee injury, but further details of the injury weren't initially available.

The Saints drove to the Rams' 9-yard line on the drive but turned the ball over on downs after failing to convert on fourth-and-3. The Rams then ran out the clock on their win.

An eighth-year NFL veteran, Hill has played his enter career in New Orleans, where he's become a fan favorite as a pass-catching tight end, part-time quarterback and utility runner. In eight games this season, Hill has 278 rushing yards, 23 catches for 187 yards and six total touchdowns.

The Saints fell to 4-8 with Sunday's loss. The Rams improved to 6-6.