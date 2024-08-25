Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele lead U.S. Presidents Cup team as automatic qualification ends

The Presidents Cup teams are halfway built.

The automatic qualification period for both the United States and International teams for the Presidents Cup ended on Sunday afternoon after the BMW Championship. Just like it was for the Ryder Cup, the top six golfers on each side in either the FedEx Cup standings or the Official World Golf Rankings earned an automatic bid for their teams. Then, after the Tour Championship ends next weekend, the two team captains will make their six selections to round out the 12-men teams.

Scottie Scheffler led the way on the U.S. side, which was based off of FedExCup points. Scheffler won six times on Tour this season and won a gold medal at the Olympics earlier this month. He'll start at 10-under with a two-shot advantage at the Tour Championship. Xander Schauffele finished in second for the United States. He won both the PGA Championship and the British Open this season, which doubled his career major championship wins total.

Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala earned the final four automatic spots for the United States.

The first six who will represent the U.S. Team at Royal Montreal.



Les six premiers joueurs qui représenteront l’Équipe des États-Unis au Royal Montréal.#PresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/Vn9EDxLz1U — Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) August 25, 2024

Hideki Matsuyama led the way in qualification for the international team. Matsuyama, who withdrew from the BMW Championship due to a back injury, won twice on Tour this season — including at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to start the playoffs. South Korean golfers Tom Kim, Singjae Im and Ben An also earned spots, as did Australians Jason Day and Adam Scott.

The first six who will represent the @IntlTeam at Royal Montreal.



Les six premiers joueurs qui représenteront l’Équipe internationale au Royal Montréal.#PresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/WXSDrcdxOA — Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) August 25, 2024

Team captains Jim Furyk and Mike Weir will officially announce their captain’s picks on Sept. 3.

The Presidents Cup is set to start on Sept. 26 at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Quebec, Canada. The biennial competition between American golfers and non-European international golfers runs opposite of the Ryder Cup. The United States team has won the last nine events and holds a 12-1-1 all time record. Their only loss came in 1998.

Team USA standings

The top six golfers in the standings earned automatic bids.

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Xander Schauffele

3. Collin Morikawa

4. Wyndham Clark

5. Patrick Cantlay

6. Sahith Theegala

—

7. Sam Burns

8. Tony Finau

9. Russell Henley

10. Keegan Bradley

11. Brian Harman

12. Max Homa

International Team standings

The top six golfers in the standings earned automatic bids.

1. Hideki Matsuyama

2. Tom Kim

3. Sungjae Im

4. Jason Day

5. Adam Scott

6. Ben An

—

7. Corey Conners

8. Min Woo Lee

9. Cam Davis

10. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11. Nick Taylor

12. Adam Hadwin