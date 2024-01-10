National

Seahawks reportedly fire longtime head coach Pete Carroll in shocking move

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
No one saw this one coming.

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly fired longtime head coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday after over a decade with the team.

The 2023 Seahawks ended their season 9-8, barely missing the playoffs. They struggled behind their inconsistent starting quarterback Geno Smith.

