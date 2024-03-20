SEC football teams to play the same 8 opponents in both 2024 and 2025

The 2025 SEC football schedule looks a lot like the 2024 SEC football schedule.

The conference announced Wednesday that each of its 16 teams would play the same opponents in 2025 that it did in 2024. The only change will be the venues. Teams that are on the road in 2024 will play those same opponents at home in 2025.

That means the SEC is sticking with its eight-game schedule for at least another season. The conference elected to stay at eight conference games and four non-conference games for each team in 2024 with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma.

"We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.

The SEC announced its 2024 schedule in December. The mirrored schedules in 2025 mean that Georgia will again face Texas and Alabama in games that will again be some of the conference's marquee events.

The conference has been discussing the idea of a nine-game schedule for years but hasn’t officially moved to enact that idea. Teams in the Big Ten and Big 12 will play nine conference games in 2024 while ACC teams will also play eight games.

Kicking the can down the road for another season gives the SEC a chance to see how the field for the expanded College Football Playoff unfolds over the course of the 2024 season and some time to see what the legal wrangling in the ACC looks like. Both Florida State and Clemson have sued the school over the conference's grant of rights agreement.

Those suits come as the Big Ten and SEC are set to not only make more money through their media deals than all the other conferences in college sports but also through a greater share of revenue from the expanded CFP. That revenue disparity is at the heart of Clemson and Florida State’s beef with the ACC, though it’s currently unclear just where they would go if they left their current conference.