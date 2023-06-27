See the photos: Barbie’s Dreamhouse in Malibu will be available on Airbnb, hosted by Ken for free

Barbie fans will have a chance to stay at the iconic doll’s life-sized Dreamhouse in Malibu.

Just in time for the release of the Barbie movie on July 21, fans can request to book Ken’s room in Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse, for free.

The chance to request a booking begins July 17 at 10:00 AM PT at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse.

Two, one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 and July 22, 2023 are available, but Airbnb said guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Malibu.

The listing by host Ken says, “I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse. Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!”

This isn’t the first time that the Barbie Dreamhouse has been on Airbnb. The iconic house was previously available for guests in October 2019 to celebrate Barbie’s 60th anniversary.

